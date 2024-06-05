Craig Stephen Macdougall Acquires 10,500 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65.

CG opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

