Craig Stephen Macdougall Acquires 10,500 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
CG opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.25.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
