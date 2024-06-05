Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $143.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. Crane has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

