Craneware (LON:CRW) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,509.20

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,509.20 ($32.15) and last traded at GBX 2,400 ($30.75), with a volume of 45409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,470 ($31.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($29.47) to GBX 2,600 ($33.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,237.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,042.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a market capitalization of £856.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11,428.57 and a beta of 0.14.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

