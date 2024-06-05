Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $142,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $142,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,664 shares of company stock worth $14,108,088. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

