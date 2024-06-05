CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 197,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,848,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.