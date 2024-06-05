Critical Analysis: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) versus Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 28.78% 8.92% 4.82% Plymouth Industrial REIT 11.42% 4.74% 1.57%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Camden Property Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 2 9 6 0 2.24 Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 1 3 0 2.40

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $108.03, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Camden Property Trust pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 223.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Plymouth Industrial REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.54 billion 7.35 $403.31 million $4.08 26.07 Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 4.82 $13.66 million $0.43 49.33

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 4 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,800 apartment homes in 176 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

