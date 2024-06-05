Critical Contrast: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) vs. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $250.01 million 1.85 $132.33 million ($0.05) -170.17 SpringWorks Therapeutics $5.45 million 528.96 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -7.57

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -2.56% -1.28% -0.85% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -66.48% -57.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.52%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $68.83, indicating a potential upside of 76.90%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

