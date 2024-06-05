Critical Review: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Vista Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $123.12 million 1.51 $28.10 million $14.64 7.14 Vista Energy $1.17 billion 3.54 $396.95 million $3.45 12.46

Analyst Ratings

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PrimeEnergy Resources and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Vista Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 26.50% 24.03% 13.59% Vista Energy 30.24% 39.92% 18.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Energy beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

