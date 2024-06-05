Critical Survey: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Talen Energy and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 OGE Energy 0 5 0 0 2.00

Talen Energy currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential downside of 8.62%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talen Energy and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.93% 0.67% OGE Energy 14.63% 8.89% 3.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talen Energy and OGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 2.51 $613.00 million N/A N/A OGE Energy $2.67 billion 2.74 $416.80 million $1.97 18.55

Talen Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OGE Energy.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Talen Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

