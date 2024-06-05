CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.54. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 848.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

