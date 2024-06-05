CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 848.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.