CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $393.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $400.00 to $393.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Shares of CRWD opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

