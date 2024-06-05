CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CSG Systems International traded as low as $41.17 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 238775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CSG Systems International by 34.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 116.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

