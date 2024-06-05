CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CSG Systems International traded as low as $41.17 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 238775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International Trading Down 2.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
CSG Systems International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
