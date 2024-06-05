CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,159 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

