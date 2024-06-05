CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day moving average is $241.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.