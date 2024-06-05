CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DD stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

