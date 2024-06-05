CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $336,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $235.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.13. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.