CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 165,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.