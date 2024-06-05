CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.66 and a twelve month high of $119.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

