CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,951,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

