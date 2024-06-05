CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.09. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.16.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

