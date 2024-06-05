CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $102.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

