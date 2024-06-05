Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CAO Robert Wong Sells 13,011 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

