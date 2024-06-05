Daniel Adam Rabie Purchases 255,439 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie bought 255,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,489 ($83.14) per share, for a total transaction of £16,575,436.71 ($21,236,946.46).

Get GetBusy alerts:

Daniel Adam Rabie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 109,561 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £71,214.65 ($91,242.34).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Adam Rabie bought 235,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £152,750 ($195,707.88).

GetBusy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.15 million, a PE ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.32. GetBusy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.01).

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.