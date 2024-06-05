Daryl Raiford Sells 13,410 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,200.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 805 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $16,422.00.

Bandwidth Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAND

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.