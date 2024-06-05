Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

