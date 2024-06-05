Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Trading Up 7.5%

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.15. 30,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 204,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Davis Commodities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Davis Commodities stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.06% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

