Desjardins Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$116.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Desjardins from C$137.00 to C$116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOO. DA Davidson raised their target price on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.00.

TSE DOO opened at C$84.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

