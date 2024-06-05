Desjardins Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.58.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$25.53 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$31.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

