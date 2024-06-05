Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 167,355 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.10% of Old Second Bancorp worth $21,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202,981 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 130,158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 57,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

