Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,348 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Sierra Bancorp worth $22,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSRR. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $298.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSRR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

