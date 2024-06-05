Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $19,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 81,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,205,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,839,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $401.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

