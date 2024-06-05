Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,291,946 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 152.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

