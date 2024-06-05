Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 59,435 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.19% of Radiant Logistics worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 174.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.