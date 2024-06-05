Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 650.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 260,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,040,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 67,567 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

