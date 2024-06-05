Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,486,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

