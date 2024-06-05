Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of GFL Environmental worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.13. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

