Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.78% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVC opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $491.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.