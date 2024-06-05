Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.68 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Service Properties Trust worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 417,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 393,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 307,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 329,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $880.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

