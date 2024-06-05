Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.25 Million Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.74% of Park-Ohio worth $20,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.17. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $118,560. Corporate insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

