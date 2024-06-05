Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.26 Million Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $449.63 million, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

