Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.89 Million Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nuvalent by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $2,386,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,842,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $2,386,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,842,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock worth $86,198,420. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.27. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

