Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.46% of Hudson Technologies worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $407.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

