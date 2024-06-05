Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.60 Million Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 29.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RICK shares. StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine bought 842 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,381 shares of company stock valued at $120,008. 8.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RICK stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.73). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About RCI Hospitality

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.