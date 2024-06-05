Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.88 Million Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Financial Institutions worth $21,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISI. CWM LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Financial Institutions stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.55). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Financial Institutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Profile

(Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.