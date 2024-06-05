Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.79% of REGENXBIO worth $22,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,376,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after buying an additional 547,466 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 562,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,900 over the last 90 days. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

