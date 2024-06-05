Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.96% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 17.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 25.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

