Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 307,239 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,650,000 after purchasing an additional 184,217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $2,478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 77,129 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Pactiv Evergreen’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTVE

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.