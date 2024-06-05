Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Cameco worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.46 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

