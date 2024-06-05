Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Getty Realty worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
